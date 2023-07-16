Wounded in Fighting Among pro-Assad Members in Deir-ez-Zor

A clash unfolded between members of the Lions of the East militia and the military security personnel of the regime forces, according to Baladi News.

Several members of the regime forces were wounded on Saturday, following a violent altercation involving firearms in the city of Deir-ez-Zor, located in eastern Syria.

According to reliable sources, a clash unfolded between members of the Lions of the East militia and the military security personnel of the regime forces. Machine guns were employed during the altercation, resulting in the injury of three military security members, including a non-commissioned officer of assistant rank, as well as one member from the Lions of the East faction.

The sources indicate that the quarrel initially erupted between a military security member and a member of the Lions of the East. This led to physical assault by the Eastern group on the military security member, accompanied by verbal abuse, ultimately escalating the conflict into a violent confrontation between the two factions.

It is reported that the fighting ceased after the intervention of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and the National Defense, who set up barriers between the warring parties. Additionally, the two individuals responsible for initiating the brawl were apprehended for further investigation into the incident.

Prior to this incident, clashes involving machine guns had occurred between members of the National Defense Militia and groups associated with the Palestinian al-Quds Brigade militia in the heart of Deir-ez-Zor governorate. These clashes were triggered by the alleged harassment of girls. Furthermore, conflicts had also emerged earlier between militias affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and the Fourth Division, primarily concerning royalties.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.