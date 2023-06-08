Mekdad to Visit Riyadh on Saturday

Mekdad will be travelling to Riyadh on Saturday to participate in the second meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the League of Arab State, according to al-Watan.

At the invitation of Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Faisal Mekdad, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, will be travelling to Riyadh on Saturday to participate in the second meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the League of Arab States with their counterparts from the small Pacific islands.

Minister Mekdad’s visit will span two days, with the meeting scheduled to take place on Sunday and Monday, June 11th and 12th, in the Saudi capital. This visit marks his third trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the past three months. In April, he made his initial visit and accompanied President Assad to Jeddah to attend the Council of the League of Arab States summit.

During the April meeting, Mekdad had a productive discussion with Farhan, resulting in Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic’s commitment to work towards achieving a comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis. The objective is to resolve all the ramifications of the crisis, foster national reconciliation, facilitate the return of Damascus to its Arab surroundings, and restore its normal role in the Arab world.

