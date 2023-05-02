Syria, Iraq Discuss Developing Investment in Both Countries

An Iraqi delegation visited to the Syrian Investment Agency as part of the 11th session of the joint Syrian-Iraqi committee, according to al-Baath.

On 2 May 2023, the Director-General of the Syrian Investment Agency (SIA), Madian Diab, met in Damascus with the Chairman of Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC), Dr. Haider Makkiyah, to discuss ways to strengthen investment cooperation and activate agreements previously signed between the two nations.

Diab presented Investment Law No. 18 and its amendments, highlighting the benefits, incentives, tax and customs exemptions granted to investors. Dyab emphasized the importance of developing an integrated plan to implement the bilateral memorandum of understanding signed in 2021, promoting investment in sectors that enhance the economies of Syria and Iraq.

In response, Makiya emphasized the significance of the textile, glass, and agriculture industries in promoting investment between the two countries. He also stressed the need to engage with business leaders and investors from both sides to establish an investment relationship that benefits both countries.

The Iraqi delegation’s visit to the Syrian Investment Agency is part of the 11th session of the joint Syrian-Iraqi committee, which began at the Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus, bringing together representatives from both nations to discuss issues of mutual interest. The meetings will continue for two days.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.