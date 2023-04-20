AANES Ready to Talk to the Government, Share Oil Revenues

The opening of Arab countries to Damascus has pushed the AANES to announce that it was willing to negotiate with the regime over the future of the country, Athr Press, a pro-regime media, is reporting.

In response to the recent political movement in Damascus and the ongoing Arab rapprochement with Syria, the Autonomous Administration in Northeast Syria (AANES) released a statement on Tuesday expressing its willingness to engage in dialogue with the Syrian state.

The AANES put forward an initiative aimed at finding a “peaceful and democratic solution” to the Syrian crisis, emphasizing its readiness to meet with the Syrian government and all relevant Syrian parties to discuss and consult on presenting initiatives for resolving the crisis.

The statement underscored that “the issues facing Syria can only be resolved within the framework of the country’s unity” and called for a democratic solution in which all segments of society have a say, recognizing the legitimate rights of all components. It also emphasized the importance of establishing a pluralistic, decentralized, democratic, and politically administrative system that safeguards the rights of all Syrians without exception.

Controlling most of Syria’s oil wealth, the AANES emphasized the necessity of distributing economic resources, including oil, gas, and agricultural crops, equitably across all Syrian regions. It also stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the Syrian government through dialogue and negotiation on the participation of these resources since they belong to all Syrian people.

The statement further called for reopening the Al-Yarubiyah customs crossing at the Syrian-Iraqi border and other crossings, stating the AANES’s willingness to receive those who have been displaced or migrated outside the country.



This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.