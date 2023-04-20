President Saied of Tunisia Happy at the Development of Relations with Syria

The Syrian FM is visiting Tunisia as the two countries reopen their respective embassies, Al-Baath reports

On Tuesday, Tunisian President Kais Saied received Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Fayssal Mikdad at the Carthage Palace. Mikdad conveyed to President Saied the greetings of President Bashar al-Assad and his gratitude for Tunisia’s support in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Syria. Mikdad also extended President al-Assad’s congratulations to President Saied on the approaching Eid al-Fitr.

Mikdad expressed Syria’s satisfaction with the normalization of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and thanked the Tunisian President for his support in Syria’s fight against terrorism. He stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries for the benefit of their peoples.

In response, President Saied conveyed his warmest greetings to President al-Assad and expressed his happiness at the development of relations between Tunisia and Syria. He commended Syria’s achievements in its fight against terrorism, its steadfastness in the face of conspiracies, and its preservation of its sovereignty. President Saied also expressed his satisfaction with the developments in Syrian-Arab relations.

During the meeting, Mikdad briefed President Saied on Syria’s communication with various Arab and friendly countries, political developments in the region and the world, and Syria’s positions towards them. He emphasized President al-Assad’s call to mobilize the efforts of all Arab countries to defend their just causes.

In a press statement after the meeting, Mikdad expressed Syria’s satisfaction with the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the courageous decisions taken by President Saied to unify Arab efforts and face challenges. He announced that Syria has accepted a new ambassador from Tunisia, and both countries will open embassies and send diplomatic cadres in the coming days. Mikdad also called for more efforts in the interest of the Arab nation and to prevent foreign powers from dividing Arab states and peoples.



This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.