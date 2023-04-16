Mekdad in Tunisia for Two Days – FM Celebrates

A joint statement issued by Syria and Tunisia last Wednesday announced the reopening of embassies, according to al-Watan.

The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is celebrating the visit of Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad, the Syrian Foreign Minister, who will commence his visit on Monday following an invitation by his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar.

In a statement released on Facebook, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed that the visit signifies the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries and their eagerness to normalize bilateral ties. The recent appointment of an ambassador from the Republic of Tunisia to the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as the decision of Syrian authorities to reopen the Syrian embassy in Tunisia and appoint an ambassador at its head, is a positive step towards the mutual benefit of both nations.

