Assad Puts Syria for Sale

Assad may be unable to sell Syria to the Russians, Satae Noureddine writes in an op-ed to al-Modon.

President Bashar al-Assad made a frank official offer to Russia to increase the number of its military bases on Syrian territory. One air base in Hemeimeem and another naval base in Tartous, and thus double the size of its forces deployed in Syria.

More importantly, in the literal Syrian expression, this Russian military presence should not remain temporary and limited to the fight against terrorism– which has been defeated. In the future, it will become permanently part of the international balance of power between Russia and the West.

“Great powers today cannot protect themselves or play their role from within their borders. They must play the role from outside their borders, through allies in the world or through (military) bases,” Assad explained.

Assad has already offered Putin to turn all of Syria, not just two of its Mediterranean shores, into a Russian military base facing the West. Perhaps he is supposedly providing a precious gift to Russia when he calls on it to strengthen its military deployment and thus deepen its political influence.

Moscow has yet to respond to this generous Syrian offer. No Russians, neither officials nor writers, have commented on Assad’s free advice to Putin on conducting his battle with the West.

Assad may be unable to sell Syria to the Russians, who will not want to buy a bankrupt country whose burdens are far greater than its advantages. However, staying in the market itself is undoubtedly Assad’s gain.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.