“Stay Away from Beaches”: Expert Comments on Earthquake in Mediterranean

A Lebanese seismologist commented on Tuesday’s 5.6-magnitude tremor that hit the eastern Mediterranean, felt by the residents of the Turkish, Syrian and Lebanese coast.

Seismologist Tony Nimr tweeted, “the earthquake that occurred west of the Greek island of Crete is a magnitude of 5.4 and is about 1230 km from Beirut. The epicentre of this tremor (yellow star) is in the Hellenic Arc, one of the largest geological structures in the Mediterranean.”

He added: “There is no connection between this tremor and what happened in Turkey on February 6th, but it should be noted that in the year 365 AD, an earthquake occurred on the Hellenic arc south of Crete with a magnitude of 8.3, one of the strongest earthquakes in the history of the region, followed by a huge tsunami on the coasts of many shores of Mediterranean countries.”

He continued: “This information comes in the context of raising awareness about our geological reality in the Mediterranean, and not out of intimidation at all.”

“Again, when we feel or know of an earthquake, we must stay away from the beach immediately out of caution until things are cleared,” he said.

