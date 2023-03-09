Aboul Gheit: No Consensus on Syria Return to Arab League

Aboul Gheit stated that the issue of Syria was discussed during a closed consultative meeting between foreign ministers, according to Athr Press.

At present, there is an escalating pace of Arab moves toward Syria, and there is growing discussion about the need to intensify dialogue processes with the Syrian state and potentially readmit them into the Arab League. However, despite these discussions, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, announced at a press conference on Wednesday that there is currently no Arab consensus on the issue of Syria’s return to the Arab League. This announcement came at the conclusion of the 159th session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level.

Aboul Gheit stated that the issue of Syria was discussed during a closed consultative meeting between foreign ministers. However, he also noted that there is currently no road map or clear vision of how to deal with the Syrian issue within the framework of the Arab League. Furthermore, Aboul Gheit stated that there is currently no Arab consensus on the issue of Syria’s potential readmission to the Arab League. He did, however, mention that there is no opposition to the Jordanian vision, which the ministers listened to regarding this matter.

The announcement by the Secretary-General of the Arab League came just two days after Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, emphasized the importance of increased engagement with Syria, which could potentially lead to their readmission into the Arab League as relations improve after over a decade of isolation. However, he also stated that discussing such a move is premature.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.AT