Syrian Opposition: UN Handling of Earthquake Disaster in Syria was Politicized

The National Coalition urged the international community to take effective action and provide relief to Syrians, according to Shaam Network.

The Syrian National Coalition confirmed that the United Nations dealing with the earthquake disaster in Syria was politicized and did not consider each region’s needs. United Nations organizations directed support to the Assad regime and left the rubble to suffocate civilians in the liberated areas despite the severe damage inflicted on them.

The National Coalition urged the international community to take effective action outside of the United Nations and the Security Council to provide relief to Syrians. They specifically requested that specialized teams be sent to establish urgent shelters for the tens of thousands of families that have been displaced. The Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Special Envoy for Syria have also called for swift and effective action, including the opening of more humanitarian crossings to the liberated areas.

