For the Third Time: New Airstrike Targets Iranian Convoy in Deir-ez-Zor

Unidentified warplanes bombed an Iranian military convoy on Sunday evening near the Syrian-Iraqi border, according to Baladi News.

For the third time in a row, unidentified warplanes launched air strikes on the positions of Iranian militias in the countryside of the city of al-Bukamal in the Deir-ez-Zor governorate (eastern Syria).

According to local sources, an air strike from an unknown aircraft targeted a tanker loaded with weapons and ammunition for Iranian militias inside the town of Al-Suwayiyah in the countryside of Bukamal on Monday afternoon.

Sources said that sporadic explosions were heard from the location of the tanker, but no deaths or injuries were reported.

On Monday morning, a drone of unknown origin targeted a pickup car with a four-wheel drive in al-Ostour Square in the eastern countryside of the Deir-ez-Zor, with an Iranian commander and two of his companions inside. They died instantly, according to Nahr Media.

Sources pointed out that the leader’s car was targeted during the latter’s inspection of the square.

According to sources at the time, unidentified aircraft bombed trucks in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. As a result, the trucks were set on fire.

The sources added that the raids targeted six trucks of unknown load in the Ostour, coming from Iraq towards Syrian territory.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.