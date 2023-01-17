U.S. Representative to NE Syria Meets Assyrian Parties in Hassakeh

Granger indicated that among his country’s administration's priority is supporting stability in the region, according to North Press.

The U.S. senior representative to North and East Syria, Nicholas Granger, emphasized on Monday the importance of coordination and joint work during a meeting with a delegation of Assyrian and Syriac parties in the city of Hasakah, northeast Syria.

The delegation included Sennacherib Barsoum and Afram Issac, representatives of the Syriac Union Party, Gabriel Moshe and Qyriakis Gawriya, representatives of the Assyrian Democratic Organization, and Wa’el Mirza and Jamila Kaku, representatives of the Assyrian Democratic Party.

Granger indicated that among his country’s administration priorities are supporting stability in the region, preventing Turkey from launching any military action in northeastern Syria, coordinating with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and supporting the political solution in Syria, according to the Syriac Union Party’s statement.

The statement noted that the delegation’s members extensively briefed on the reality of the Assyrian and Syriac people living in Syria, as well as their demands and their joint work to reach a unified vision at all levels and guarantee their political and cultural rights.

