Syria, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Ways of Boosting Ties

Jaafari stressed the need to strengthen relations between the two sides in all fields, according to SANA.

Syria’s Ambassador to Russia Bashar al-Jaafari, discussed Monday with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat ways to strengthen bilateral and historic relations binding the two friendly countries.

Jaafari gave a political and economic presence on the course of the terrorist war that Syria was exposed to and the negative impact of Western unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people.

He pointed out the supportive stances of Kyrgyzstan before the international organizations.

Jaafari stressed the need to strengthen relations between the two sides in all fields, especially in the field of economic cooperation.

In turn, Samat voiced hope that Syria would restore its role and position at various levels.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.