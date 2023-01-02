Source: Immediate Passport Fees to Rise a Million Pounds. What About the Rest?

The Central Bank of Syria raised the exchange rate of the Syrian pound to 4522 SYP per dollar, according to Athr Press.

Athr Press sources at the Ministry of Interior told Athr Press that the ministry issued a decision on Monday to raise the immediate passport fee to one million and five thousand Syrian pounds.

According to the source, this service is provided regardless of booking a spot on the electronic platform for passports, and the passport is delivered to the concerned person on the same day.

The source noted that there had been no change in the fee for issuing ordinary passports (6,360) and urgent passports (93,160) SYP.

At the end of May 2021, the immediate passport fee was raised to 300,000 Syrian pounds, regardless of booking a spot on the electronic platform. At the beginning of September 2021, the fee rose to 500,000 SYP.

As for the passport, according to the platform, one of the workers in the offices that prepare passport papers next to the Immigration and Passports Department indicated that the regular passport through the platform costs about 120,000 SYP (through the office) and needs till the end of the seventh month of 2022 to be done.

It is noteworthy that the Central Bank of Syria, on Monday, raised the exchange rate of the Syrian pound against the US dollar for operating banks, companies and exchange offices to 4522 Syrian pounds per dollar.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.