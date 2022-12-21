Assad Grants General Amnesty For Crimes Committed Before Dec. 21

The amnesty covers the criminals’ full sentences, according to North Press.

On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a legislative decree granting a general amnesty for crimes committed before December 21st.

The first article of the decree stipulates a general amnesty be granted for crimes committed prior to December 21st, 2022. The amnesty covers the criminals’ full sentences.

The second article of the decree grants amnesty for penalties imposed for crimes that are stated in the Military Penal Code – issued by Legislative Decree No. 61 of 1950 – and its amendments.

The amnesty does not cover fugitives as long as they do not turn themselves in within three months for domestic fugitives and four months for those who reside abroad.

Assad also declared a general amnesty for Syrians who committed “terrorist” acts prior to the end of last April.

COMMENT FROM THE OBSERVER

Since 2011, the regime has issued 21 amnesty decrees. On November 16 a report by the “Syrian Network for Human Rights” showed that in all of these decrees, the regime released 7,351 arbitrary detainees, while about 135,253 detainees and forcibly disappeared are still in its detention centers.

During his interview with “Russia Today” channel in June, Assad denied the existence of political detainees in Syria, saying, “We do not have what is called a political prisoner. The word political prisoner does not exist.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.