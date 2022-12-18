“Fuel Crisis” Halts Non-urgent Operations in University Maternity Hospital

Only 10% of operations are impacted, including fibroids and urine inflammation, according to al-Watan.

Apparently, the fuel crisis has not spared anyone from the country’s various sectors, with it now reaching the hospital sector. In the latest developments, the University Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital in Damascus decided to stop all non-urgent operations until further notice. The decision recognized the impact of shortages in fuel for heating and the more general electricity situation.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Watan, an official source from the maternity hospital revealed that this decision included only non-urgent operations, which need time to be completed. The decision will not impact urgent birth operations, be they natural or cesarean.

The source indicated that 90% of the operations of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital fall within this category. The decision impacts only 10% of operations, which include fibroids and urine inflammation. Daily operations will continue, with staff remaining on duty during the holidays to provide all treatment and ambulance services to patients. An applied role system will be implemented, ensuring that different cases can be handled through the waiting and triage halls.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.