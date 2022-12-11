Erdogan to Putin: It is Important to Clear the Border with Syria to a Depth of 30 km

Erdogan said during the call to the Russian president that it is important to implement the Sochi agreement, according to Baladi News.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during a phone call, on Sunday, the Syrian issue.

According to Anadolu Agency, Erdogan said during the call to the Russian president that “it is important to clear areas along the border with northern Syria to a depth of at least 30 km, in the first phase under the Sochi agreement.”

During the talks, the two sides touched on bilateral relations between the two countries and several regional issues, including the grain corridor and the fight against terrorism.

The last meeting between Presidents Putin and Erdogan was held in the Russian city of Sochi on August 5, during which they discussed the latest developments in Syria.

On December 3rd, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would continue its military action to establish the 30-kilometre-deep border strip on its southern border.

In a speech delivered at the time, during his participation in the opening ceremony of a group of development projects in the southern province of Şanlıurfa, he stressed that his country would complete the 30-kilometre-deep security strip, which it is establishing along its southern border.

Erdogan added at the time that the attacks on Turkey would not be able to dissuade it from achieving this goal.

The Turkish president spoke at the end of November about the possibility of launching a “ground operation” in Syria, saying: “It is out of the question that (the sword claw) will be limited to the air operation. We will take the decision and step regarding the size of the ground forces that should join the operation.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.