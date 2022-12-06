Abdi: We Intend to Publish Investigation into Istanbul Bombing

Abdi warned of "devastating repercussions" that would flow from any Turkish ground military operation, according to Baladi News.

Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), confirmed that the Autonomous Administration intends to publish an investigation into the Istanbul bombing and the associated accusations in the near future.

Abdi said in an interview with the website of the Saudi channel Al-Sharq that the first phase of the investigation will include the names of detainees and suspects, who were revealed by Turkish officials, and accused of involvement in the Istanbul bombing.

Abdi said that the SDF’s investigations are ongoing, stressing that a report on the Istanbul bombing and the accusations will be published “very soon.”

He pointed out that the SDF leadership communicated with close links of these people with ISIS fighters and their killings, in addition to links with the leaders of Turkish-backed armed factions who are present in Afrin.

Abdi warned of “devastating repercussions” that would flow from any Turkish ground military operation in Kurdish areas in northern Syria, noting that the Turkish invasion would breathe new life into ISIS.

Regarding the rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara, Abdi expressed his concern about signs of a stronger relationship between Damascus and Ankara and the prospects for restoring bilateral relations between the two countries.

Abdi considered that the normalization of Syrian-Turkish relations would ignite the war again, stressing that it is practically impossible for the SDF to dismantle its forces in the event of any political settlement on the situation in Syria. He indicates that the SDF’s forces can be part of the Syrian defence system in the future.

