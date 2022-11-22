Syrian and Russian Delegations to Astana Meeting Discuss Developments of Situations in Syria

Lavrentiev stressed Russia’s continued support for the unity and territorial integrity of Syria, according to SANA.

The delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic, headed by Dr. Ayman Sousan, Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister, and the delegation of the Russian Federation, headed by Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria, held a session of talks on Tuesday morning in the Kazakh capital, Astana, within the 19th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

The two delegations reviewed the latest developments in the situation in Syria and the topics on the agenda of the international meeting.

Lavrentiev stressed Russia’s continued support for the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and the need to avoid any actions that would escalate the situation.

He expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the Syrian government to enhance stability in the country, emphasizing Russia’s supportive position in this regard.

For his part, Dr. Sousan affirmed Syria’s position in support of the Russian special military operation to protect Donbass, and Russia’s right to take the necessary measures to defend itself in the face of the aggressive Atlantic policies that not only threaten it, but also threaten security and stability in the world.

Dr. Sousan also reviewed the latest developments and situations in Syria, especially with regard to efforts to combat terrorism, in addition to the US and Turkish practices that constitute a violation of international law and Syria’s sovereignty.

Viewpoints converged on the issues on the agenda of the Astana meetings, including those related to the humanitarian aspect and the Committee of Discussing the Constitution.

Lavrentiev

Meanwhile, the Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, has affirmed that the withdrawal of the U.S. occupation forces from Syria will help stabilize the situation there.

“Turkey did not inform Russia in advance of conducting its air operation in Syria and Iraq, and this issue will be discussed during the Astana meeting,” Lavrentiev said in statements to reporters ahead of the start of the 19th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

He called on the Turkish regime to “exercise restraint to prevent an escalation of tension in northern and northeastern Syria and the entire Syrian territories.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.