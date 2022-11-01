Foreign Affairs Ministry Launches New services at the Electronic Consular Centre

New services have been added to the other electronic services in the electronic consular center, SANA reports.

All citizens who request passports for the first time and are registered with the Civil Status Directorate in Syria will obtain them through the Issuance of Passports Service, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, “provided that they are not over 18 years old, and the citizen’s guardian is the one who applies the request”.

The ministry offers the service of issuing an expedited passport within 48 hours from the date of receiving the documents, as per its statement on its official Facebook page, knowing that the period for issuing the passport in the regular role is 14 days.

New services have been added to the other electronic services in the electronic consular center, the ministry added.

