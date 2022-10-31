Reinforcements Reach Syria’s Daraa to Counter ISIS Amid Curfew

The reinforcements included members of the Eighth Brigade, former fighters in the Syrian opposition, according to North Press.

New military reinforcements reached on Monday to the city of Daraa, south Syria, in preparation for a military campaign by local gunmen against Islamic State Organization (ISIS).

The military reinforcements included dozens of vehicles loaded with machine guns and members affiliated with the Syrian government’s military intelligence.

A local source told North Press that the military reinforcements, coming from the eastern and western countryside of Daraa, are intended to support local armed men of the region.

The reinforcements included members of the Eighth Brigade of the government military intelligence. They are former fighters in the Syrian opposition, the source added.

It indicated that local armed men from Daraa’s residents began a military campaign against ISIS stationed in Dam Route neighbourhood.

This took place amid an ongoing total curfew imposed by the local armed men in Daraa and its neighbourhood for the second consecutive day to pursue ISIS militants.

Local sources told North Press that the curfew is imposed on the neighbourhoods of Daraa al-Balad, Dam Route and refugees camps.

According to the sources, all shops and markets in Daraa al-Balad have been closed, schools have been suspended, and public transport has been stopped.

On Sunday, dozens of families fled the Dam Route neighbourhood to other neighbourhoods and Daraa al-Mahta due to the current security tension.

On October 14th, the local armed men in the town of Jasim announced a curfew. They started storming individuals‘ houses accused of belonging to ISIS, and of kidnapping and killing former members of the Syrian opposition.

Since the government forces re-captured Daraa in 2018, the governorate has been in a state of insecurity, with daily assassinations targeting civilians and members of the government forces, not to mention the spread of thefts.

