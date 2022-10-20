Assad Issues Five Laws Increasing Monthly Judicial Compensation

President Assad issued on Thursday a set of laws that include increasing monthly judicial compensation, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Thursday a set of laws that include increasing monthly judicial compensation and amending judicial fees to cover the additional work performed by the judge and the increased expenses and costs of the Ministry of Justice.

Laws No. “34” and “35” of 2022 granted members of the Supreme Constitutional Court, judges, and lawyers a monthly judicial compensation of 200 percent of their monthly salary and compensation of SYP 50,000 per month to cover additional work and responsibilities of the judge.

