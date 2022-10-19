Unknown Airstrikes Target Government Posts in Syria’s Deir-ez-Zor

The airstrikes targeted a military post of the government forces in the town of al-Dweir, according to North Press.

Unidentified aircraft targeted on Tuesday areas held by Syrian government forces west of the Euphrates River, in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, east of Syria.

A military source of the government forces said that the airstrikes targeted a military post of the government forces in the town of al-Dweir.

No casualties were recorded, the source added.

The unknown aircraft fired two missiles that landed near the al-Mayadin desert in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, according to the source.

In addition, another unidentified warplane targeted a military post of the 4th Armored Division of the government forces in the town of al-Majawda, 90 Km east of Deir-ez-Zor, causing casualties.

The source suggested the airstrikes were launched from a base of the US-led Global Coalition in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

The Syrian government forces and Iranian-backed militias run vast swathes of the Syrian Desert that has recently witnessed several battles between the government forces and Iranian militias on the one hand and the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) on the other.

