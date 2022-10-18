Pederson Admits Failure of Political Process in Syria

The UN envoy was talking to reporters after meeting Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad, according to Jesr Press.

The UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, has admitted that the political process did not bring peace to Syrians.

He was talking to reporters after meeting Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad.

The UN envoy told reporters that Syria’s economic situation is “extremely difficult as close to 15 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.”

He added that no political breakthrough was reached in the country, based on UN Resolution 2245.

“Since March 2020,” Pedersen said, “we have had the ceasefire in place, we have front lines that have not shifted, but still, too many civilians are being killed. So, that’s still a challenge. Then, as you know very well, the economic situation is extremely difficult, you know, close to now 15 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. So, we are struggling on all of these fronts.

However, he pledged, We will continue to work to try to see if there is a possibility for a nationwide cease-fire.”

as I have said many times, the political process hasn’t really been delivered for the Syrian people. But what I conveyed today to the Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad was that the UN is committed to working on all these areas.

Pedersen indicated that the United Nations “will continue to work to try to see if there is a possibility for a nationwide ceasefire. We will continue to work on the humanitarian needs for the Syrian people, we will continue to work on the needs for the refugees, and for those living in the different areas inside of Syria, whether it is government-controlled areas or not.”

