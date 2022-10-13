Syria Asserts Solidarity with Iran, Rejects all Forms of Foreign Interference in Domestic Affairs

Syria warned against schemes serving the interests and agendas of enemies aimed at undermining security and stability, according to SANA.

Syria supports the people and leadership of Iran, refusing all forms of external interference in its internal affairs.

“Syria affirms its standing by the Islamic Republic of Iran, leadership and people, and warns against schemes serving the interests and agendas of enemies aimed at undermining security and stability in many countries in the region,” the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

“Syria refuses all forms all foreign interference in Iranian domestic affairs, calling for lifting the illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Iranian people,” the ministry added.

“Syrians have full confidence that Iran will move beyond current events with the consciousness and vigilance of its people and the wisdom of its leadership,” the statement concluded.

