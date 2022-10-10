Warnings Reach Medical Staff on Strike in the City of Al-Bab and Al-Rai

The medical staff announced a strike after their salaries were delayed for 70 days in a row, according to Syria TV.

Sources from the medical staff who carried out a strike on Monday morning in the hospitals of the cities of al-Bab and al-Rai told Syria TV that they had received notifications that they would not come to work.

Several medical staff in the cities of Bab and Rai in rural Aleppo had previously announced a strike after their salaries were delayed for 70 days in a row. The strike also included sections in Rai Hospital: the Department of Pediatric Care, Incubators and Intensive Care for Adults, a laboratory, a blood bank, a surgical ward, internal pediatric, and the entire ambulance department, except for receiving critical cases.

In mid-September, many areas controlled by the Syrian National Army in the countryside of Aleppo witnessed vigils carried out by teachers to coincide with the start of the school year. This came after calls by the Free Syrian Teachers’ Syndicate to improve the educational reality in the area and improve the teachers’ living conditions.

