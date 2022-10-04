Syria’s AANES to Hand Over ISIS Families to Western Countries

The AANES has communication channels with almost all countries that have families of ISIS, according to North Press.

The Autonomous Administration will hand over families of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS), mostly children, to western countries, said Kamal Akef, spokesperson of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), on Tuesday.

The AANES has communication channels with almost all countries that have families of ISIS in the camps of northeast Syria, Akef told North Press.

The AANES was first formed in 2014 in the Kurdish-majority regions of Afrin, Kobani and Jazira in northern Syria following the withdrawal of the government forces. Later, it was expanded to Manbij, Tabqa, Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor after the SDF defeated ISIS militarily there.

On October 2th, Australia announced it is working on plans to repatriate dozens of women and children, who had previously joined ISIS, from northeast Syria.

Akef added that they were cooperating to resolve the issue of ISIS families in general, not only the children.

The Netherlands announced it is working on repatriating 41 ISIS women and children from northern Syria, the Dutch RTL News reported on September 28th.

