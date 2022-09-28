Syria Participates in 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES), Dubai

The 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) kicked off Wednesday with the participation of Syria, according to SANA.

Several prominent climate action leaders, ministers and officials in all sectors of the green economy and sustainable development from around the world participate in the summit.

The participating Syrian delegation is headed by the Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Eng. Hussein Makhlouf, in the presence of the Syrian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Dr. Ghassan Abbas.

The two-day summit will focus on four main themes: energy, finance, food security, and youth m in addition to other themes which contribute to advancing the process of transformation towards a green economy and pushing the wheel of sustainable development forward.

