Meeting in Aleppo on Reviving Old City Neighborhoods

The governmental meeting held Thursday with the executive bodies in Aleppo, chaired by Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, focused on the measures and steps required for the revival of the souks and neighbourhoods of the Old City of Aleppo in light of decree No(13) issued Thursday by President Bashar al-Assad.

Arnous said Aleppo city is given full attention and great care from Assad, the government, and the Syrian Trust for Development.

This was “crowned with issuing decree no.13 aiming at restoring life to the old city souks and neighbourhoods,” Premier Arnous said.

President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday issued the Legislative Decree no. 13 for the year 2022 providing a package of facilitations and exemptions that ensure a supportive environment for the owners of all forms of economic activities inside the old city in Aleppo, Homs and Deir-ez-Zor provinces, including the old and heritage souks.

The unprecedented facilitations include commercial enterprises, workshops, and shops, in addition to residential houses located within the administrative boundaries of the old cities in the three provinces.

The Decree exempted the facilities and owners of economic facilities from all the taxes and financial and local fees, which include rehabilitation and restoration works either for the enterprises, shops or homes, until the end of 2023.

During the meeting, the government stressed it would spare no effort to bring the city’s heart back to life, and underlined the importance of the participation of chambers of commerce, industry and tourism, along with all the community events to achieve this target according to established schedules.

