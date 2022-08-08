Minister Amr Salem: Losses of Oil Derivatives Decreased by 20% Following Increase in Prices

The minister said the government is constantly seeking to raise salaries, according to Sham FM.

The recent increase in gasoline prices announced by the Ministry of Interior Trade and Consumer Protection was followed by reactions from the Syrians. This is a result of the direct impact that the decision had on transportation costs within the governorates, which have doubled in several areas.

Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Amr Salem, told Sham FM that the losses of oil derivatives decreased by 20% after the decision to raise the price of gasoline despite the lack of profits, He pointed out that the oil is within occupied lands and outside the control of the state, and this is one of the difficulties that the government and the state face. It did not achieve any revenue by raising the price, but it reduced the deficit, stabilizing the substance’s price while oil rose, resulting in a budget deficit. On the other hand, Minister Salem pointed out to the Hadith Al-Nahar program that raising the price of diesel is not currently on the table and is rejected because it affects prices. In addition, the government is constantly seeking to raise salaries.

The Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection had announced raising the price of a litre of premium octane 90 subsidized gasoline received on the electronic smart card to 2,500 Syrian pounds, and the price of one octane 90 liter at a cost price of 4,000 pounds, and the price of a litre of octane 95 became 4,500 pounds. The decision came into force at midnight on Saturday.

