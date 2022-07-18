Journalist Kidnapped by SDF Militia Starts Hunger Strike

Mohammad al-Saghir worked for the al-Ikhbariyah News Channel and was kidnapped by the QSD militia in 2019, according to SANA.

The correspondent of the Syrian al-Ikhbariyah News Channel (pro-government, Observer’s note), Mohammad al-Saghir, who has been kidnapped by U.S. occupation forces-backed QSD militia (the Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF, Observer’s note) in 2019, started a hunger strike after his health deteriorated as a result of the bad kidnapping conditions.

The QSD militia kidnapped al-Saghir after he documented the crimes of the U.S. occupation forces in Hassakeh province, the militia’s deliberate burning of crops during the 2019 season to starve the people there, in addition to its theft of Syrian wealth in its areas of occupation, and smuggling it with the support of the U.S. occupation.

