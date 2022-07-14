Coalition Raids on Iran Positions in al-Boukamal

Around 15 raids were launched on the city of al-Boukamal, according to Baladi News.

Unidentified aircraft targeted Iranian militia positions just after midnight on Wednesday, on the border between Syria and Iraq in the town of al-Boukamal in the Deir-ez-Zor countryside.

Local media sources reported that unidentified aircraft launched around 15 raids on Iranian militia sites stationed in the center and outskirts of the border city of al-Boukamal.

Read Also: Assassinations Target Iranian Militiamen in Quneitra



The raids were carried out sequentially and targeted military sites on the outskirts of the city. Explosions were heard without targeting the city center, the sources said.

The sources did not reveal the type of bombing and the size of the losses, they contented themselves with referring to the explosions, which were likely to be from planes belonging to the international coalition.

As part of Iran’s project to control the area, Iranian militias have strengthened their military presence in al-Bukamal in order to reach their areas of control in Iraq and Syria. They want to form the gateway for militias and weapons from Iran through Iraq to Syria and then Lebanon.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.