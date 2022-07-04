Turkey and Russia Push Military Reinforcements to Aleppo and Qamishli Fronts

Turkish forces pushed new military reinforcements into the northern Aleppo countryside, according to Baladi News.

On Sunday, Turkish forces pushed new military reinforcements into the northern Aleppo countryside, including tanks and heavy military vehicles.

According to a reporter in Baladi News in Aleppo countryside, a Turkish military column entered on Sunday evening from the Bab al-Salama border crossing with Turkey. It was carrying military equipment and ammunition and went to the Akhtarin area near the village of al-Kaiba, north of Aleppo, near the fronts of fighting with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the area.

In other news, local sources confirmed that a military column of regime forces, including tanks, cannons and troop carriers, withdrew from the Tel Rifaat area of the northern Aleppo countryside and headed to the city of Ain al-Arab (Kobani) through the city of Manbij, east of Aleppo.

The reinforcements were accompanied by violent clashes between members of the National Army and SDF forces on the Tuwayhina front in eastern Aleppo, without causing any casualties between the two sides.

According to our correspondent, these reinforcements to the Turkish army are part of the strengthening of all areas of separation with the SDF forces, out of fear of any infiltrations or surprise attacks by SDF.

Russian paratroopers arrive in Qamishli

On Monday, Russian media revealed the arrival of military forces of the Russian army’s paratrooper division in northeastern Syria.

The Russian Domain account on telegram published information about Russia’s transfer of the paratrooper division to the Qamishli region of Syria.

The account attached the information to private photographs obtained by saying: “Russian paratroopers have arrived in the Syrian region of Qamishli, where the skies in that area witnessed air activity through the landing of Russian military transport aircraft transporting more than 500 Russian paratroopers.”

“According to confidential sources, the arrival of this military contingent is aimed at confronting Turkish-backed armed gangs that had earlier announced the launch of a military operation in northern Syria.”

