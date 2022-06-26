“Smuggled from Turkey to Syrian Resident”: Kuwait Seizes Four Million Captagon Pills

Kuwaiti authorities have seized a large quantity of drugs in the possession of a Syrian resident, according to al-Souria Net.

Kuwaiti authorities have seized a large quantity of drugs in the possession of a Syrian resident, as reported by Kuwait’s al-Ra’i newspaper on Thursday.

The newspaper quoted a customs source as saying that the General Administration of Customs’ search and investigation officers had arrested a Syrian immigrant. The arrest occurred after the immigrant went to collect baggage sent by air from Kuwait airport. More than four million captagon pills were found in the baggage.

The source added that the goods containing the narcotic pills came from Turkey, with an estimated worth of ten million Kuwaiti dinars (US$32 million). The source noted that the pills were wrapped in “thermal packaging.”

On June 5th, Kuwait foiled an attempt to smuggle seven million narcotic pills, which were hidden among bags of spices that arrived from Pakistan. The spices originated from Syria. The drug shipment was valued at approximately 11 million dinars.

The foiled smuggling of the shipment in Kuwait coincides with the escalation of drug trafficking from Syria to various parts of the world, particularly neighbouring Jordan and the Arab Gulf states — with Saudi Arabia at the forefront.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.