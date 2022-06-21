Syria, Lebanon, Egypt Sign Agreement on Gas Flow via Syria

The Lebanese Minister of Energy thanked Syria for the facilities provided to secure the mutual benefit of the two countries, according to SANA.

Syria, Lebanon and Egypt signed on Tuesday an agreement on pumping and transporting natural gas to Lebanon from Egypt via Syria and Jordan.

Walid Fayyad, the Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water, said in a press conference that “the signing of the agreement is the culmination of the tireless seven months of work carried out by the three countries, which made it an example of Arab cooperation. “ He also thanked Syria for all the facilities provided to secure the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Dr. Eng. Nabih Khristin, Director-General of the Syrian General Petroleum Corporation, said, “Syria was and still is, under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad, an essential support for any real Arab initiative.”

“Syria is ready to implement the project and allow the flow of the Egyptian gas via the Syrian gas network to Lebanon with no delay,” he added.

