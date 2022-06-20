PYD Ends Its Conference In Syria’s Hassakeh, Elects New Leadership

Asia Abdullah and Saleh Muslim were elected as co-chairs of the party at the conference, according to North Press.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) ended on Sunday its conference in Hassakeh, northeast Syria which lasted for two consecutive days, by electing a new party presidency.

On Saturday, the ninth conference of the PYD was held, on its first day, in the city of Hassakeh, with the participation of 700 party members in northern and eastern Syria, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Europe.

The party’s ninth congress was held under the slogan, “In the spirit of the people’s revolutionary war, we will defeat the occupation and build a democratic Syria.”

Also, the participants discussed the rules of procedure, and members of the party were elected.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) was established on 20th September 2003, in northeast Syria.

PYD describes itself as believing in social equality, justice and the freedom of belief as well as pluralism and the freedom of political parties.

