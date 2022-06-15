Syria and Russia Discuss Cooperation in Various Fields

Officials from Syria and Russia held a series of meetings to discuss further means to boost cooperation in different areas, according to SANA.

Officials from Syria and Russia held a series of meetings to discuss further means to boost cooperation in different areas.

A delegation from the Rostov Province, headed by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Energy Atmansyev Andrei Anatolyevich, discussed with the Governor of Lattakia, Eng. Amer Ismail Hilal, means of enhancing cooperation.

The Talks focused on achieving an agreement between the two governorates, including economic, commercial, cultural, social, technical and scientific.

Speaking to the journalists, the head of the Russian delegation said that the talks were a step in the right direction towards reaching a final agreement between the two sides in the fields of energy, economy, trade, agriculture, culture and other common areas.

For his part, Hilal stressed that the agreement would be a pillar for promoting trade and cultural and scientific exchange between Lattakia and the Rostov region to serve the interest of the two friendly peoples, praising the Russian support for Syria in its war on terrorism.

Maritime cooperation

Syrian and Russian officials also met in Lattakia to discuss ways to enhance maritime cooperation between the two countries on the sidelines of the 4th Syrian-Russian joint meeting to follow up on the international conference on the return of Syrian refugees and displaced currently being held in Damascus.

Discussions focused on the possibility of cooperation and assistance in search and rescue, repairing broken equipment or acquiring new ones.

The Syrian side raised the possibility of getting support from the Russian side to overcome the difficulties in securing equipment for the hydrographic survey boat and the pollution control boat, given the Syrian government’s inability to secure them due to the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people, in addition to conducting periodic maintenance and equipping management centers vessel traffic in Lattakia port.

4th Meeting on Return

Meanwhile, the 4th Syrian-Russian Joint Meeting to follow up on the International Conference on Return of Syrian Refugees and Displaced resumed its sessions on Wednesday.

The sessions are being held with representatives of the Ministries of Information, Electricity, Social Affairs, Communications, Water Resources, Oil and Mineral Resources, Education and Meteorological Directorate, coinciding with the distribution of Russian humanitarian aid and equipment in several provinces.

Representatives of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor discussed with a delegation from the Russian Ministry of Justice ways to enhance and develop cooperation regarding non-governmental organizations operating on Syrian territory and the laws regulating their work.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.