Interim Government Prime Minister Visits Washington

The Prime Minister of the Syrian Interim Government, Abdul Rahman Mustafa, made an official visit to the United States. This visit is the first of its kind since he took office.

The delegation met with State Department and White House officials to discuss several issues. These issues include support for “interim government” institutions in areas under its administration in northern Syria, in addition to issues related to combating terrorism and drugs in those areas.

Among the figures they met with were Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Ethan Goldrich, and the Director of Syria and Iraq in the National Security Council at the White House, Zahra Bell, in addition to officials in the White House and the U.S. Departments of State and Defense.

In addition, the Syrian delegation in Washington discussed the “cross-border” humanitarian aid issue. It called, during its meeting with representatives of American research centers, including James Jeffrey, to ensure that aid reaches Syria and restore the Syrian issue to international attention.

Mustafa met with a delegation from the Syrian community in Chicago, USA, “including doctors and businessmen. He discussed with them ways to facilitate Syrian visits to liberated areas and ways to support and facilitate investment projects there.”

This is the first visit to be officially announced and is part of a series of developments across northern Syria.

The visit came a month after the United States announced that some areas of Syrian opposition control would be excluded from the Caesar Act sanctions. This will allow companies to invest in some of those areas in northwestern Syria.

