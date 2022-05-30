Syria: Turkish Attacks Part of Ethnic Cleansing Policy

Syria said it reserves the right to confront the "Turkish aggression" by all legitimate means, according to the Syria Times.

Syria has renewed its rejection of the military attacks being launched by the Turkish occupation forces over the last several days on some areas and villages, noting that what the Turkish regime is doing constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity and are part of the policy of ethnic and geographical cleansing it adopts.

An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Monday “The Syrian Arab Republic rejects the military hostilities being launched by the Turkish occupation forces on areas and villages in the north-east of Syria, especially on the areas of Tal Tamr, Abu Rasin and others in the northwestern countryside of Hassakeh, which led to many civilian casualties, massive damage to public and private properties and infrastructure, and the displacement of dozens of families from their homes and villages there.”

The source added that what the Turkish regime is doing to establish the so-called “safe zone” on Syrian territory is a shameful act of aggression and part of the policy of ethnic and geographical cleansing practiced by the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the occupied Syrian territories. These are war crimes and crimes against humanity and are rejected by the UN Charter, the United Nations, International Law and International Humanitarian Law.

“Syria holds every party that operates illegally outside the framework of the Syrian state and its institutions and seeks to provide justifications for the Turkish regime in launching its bloody campaigns against the Syrians, the responsibility for giving cover to the elusive regime of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to justify his attacks, policies and colonial plans in Syria,” the source asserted.

The source concluded by saying that Syria stresses its right in international law to the use of all legitimate means guaranteed by this law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations to confront any measures taken by the Erdogan regime and its agents of terrorist organizations and demands the exit of all illegal foreign forces from Syrian territory. It also demands a halt to the support of terrorism wherever it is found, calling for supporting the efforts of the Syrian state in disarming all illegal weapons and restoring security, stability and economic and social well-being throughout the country in a way that meets the aspirations of all Syrians.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.