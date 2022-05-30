Mekdad and Arab Argentine Group Discuss Syrian Communities Abroad

The minister reaffirmed Syria's support for the liberation of the Falkland Islands from "British colonialism", according to SANA.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal al-Mekdad, discussed with the president of the Arab Argentine Associations’ Confederation “FEARAB-Argentina”, Ricardo Nasser, ways to activate the union’s role in a way that serves the Syrian communities abroad and enhance their relations with the homeland in support for its just causes.

During the meeting, Mekdad stressed the importance of the role of the confederation in strengthening Syria’s relations with Argentina and with the rest of the Latin American countries where a large number of Syrian expatriates live, noting its role also in unifying the ranks of the sons of Arab communities in Latin America.

He called for strengthening the role of the Syrian communities in the foreign counties to raise their voice against the economic war Syria is exposed to

The minister affirmed Syria’s support for the Argentine people to liberate the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) occupied by Britain and the necessity of the British colonialists’ withdrawal from these islands.

Nasser briefed the activities of the confederation in support of Syria and in conveying the situation of the terrorist war and unjust economic blockade and what the Syrian government is making to protect its citizens.

He pointed out the importance of encouraging expatriate youth and benefiting from their potential.

“The aim of the visit is to show solidarity with the Syrian people in light of the current conditions and to convey the true image about the return of security and safety to Syria,” Nasser said.

