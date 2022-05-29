Aleppo: Syrian-Russian Air Force Conducted Focused Strikes on Turkish Militant Positions

The attacks destroyed ammunition and equipment, Sham FM.

According to a Sham FM correspondent in Aleppo, the joint Syrian-Russian air force has carried out concentrated strikes on Turkish militant positions northwest of Aleppo. The strikes came at a time when Turkish occupation forces were targeting the Syrian Democratic forces (SDF)-controlled Ain al-Arab area in the northeastern countryside.

The Sham FM correspondent in the eastern region said that Turkish occupation forces had attacked the villages of al-Muaallak, Sidon, and the area near Ain Issa, in the northwestern countryside of Raqqa.

In this context, Sham FM’s correspondent stated that military artillery had destroyed positions and movements of armed groups on the Jabal al-Zawiya axis in the southeastern countryside of Idleb. The attacks killed and injured several militants belonging to what is known as the al-Fatah Operations Room. The attacks also destroyed their ammunition and equipment.

