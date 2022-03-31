Syria, Iran Strengthening Cooperation in Various Fields

The PM of Syria discussed with an official from Iran the need to deepen economic ties and cooperation, according to the Syria Times.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, discussed Thursday with the Vice-President of the Shura Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Ali Nikzad, and the accompanying delegation, the strengthening of relations between Syria and Iran in the parliamentary, economic, trade, and investment fields, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the strategic relations that unite Syria and Iran and their peoples and the importance of opening new horizons for cooperation and strengthening coordination and joint action to confront the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the West on the peoples of the two countries. The two delegations expressed the will to overcome any obstacles to the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries in the various fields and to increase the number of projects of joint investment for the benefit of both sides.

Premier Arnous stressed the importance of the role of legislative institutions in the two countries in supporting executive authorities to achieve joint cooperation programs and praised the institutions that foster true democracy that stems from the interests of the people and is not imposed from abroad.

The Prime Minister clarified the importance of strengthening cooperation in various fields, including agricultural production and oil derivatives, increasing the volume of trade exchange, and economic and social networking. He pointed to the depth of strategic relations between Syria and Iran and their standing in the face of pressures and attempts to subjugate the peoples of the region, expressing his appreciation for Iran’s leadership, government, and people’s support for the Syrian people in the face of the siege that directly targets the Syrian citizen’s livelihood and basic needs.

For his part, the Vice-President of the Iranian Shura Council affirmed his country’s continued support for Syria and assistance in developing the Syrian economy and working at all levels to develop cooperation between the two countries in a way that eases the burdens borne by the Syrian people, pointing to his country’s readiness to participate in the reconstruction in Syria.

