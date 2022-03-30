President Assad Issues Law Incriminating torture

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Wednesday law Number 16 for 2022 that incriminates torture, according to SANA. A Watchdog estimates that 14,338 people in Syria were killed under torture by the Syrian regime.

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Wednesday law Number 16 for 2022 that incriminates torture.

The law stipulates imprisonment to anyone that deliberately perpetrates torture, participates or provokes it.

The punishment may reach execution if the torture led to the death of a human being.

Remarks by the Syrian Observer: In 2021, the Syrian Network for Human Rights documented that 14,338 people in Syria, including 173 children and 74 women, were killed under torture by the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.