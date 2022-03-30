President Assad Issues Law Incriminating torture

Thursday March 31st, 2022 by SANA (State-run agency)
           
President Bashar al-Assad issued on Wednesday law Number 16 for 2022 that incriminates torture, according to SANA. A Watchdog estimates that 14,338 people in Syria were killed under torture by the Syrian regime. 
Assad Syrian regime torture
The defendant, former Syrian intelligence officer Anwar Raslan (R), gestures next to one of his lawyers in the courtroom at a courthouse in Koblenz, western Germany, on January 13, 2022 on the last day of his trial where he was sentenced to life in jail for crimes against humanity in the first global trial over state-sponsored torture in Syria. - (Photo by Thomas Frey / POOL / AFP) /

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Wednesday law Number 16 for 2022 that incriminates torture.

The law stipulates imprisonment to anyone that deliberately perpetrates torture, participates or provokes it.

Read Also: Joumana Seif: Raslan Trial Necessary, not Substitute to Transitional Justice

The punishment may reach execution if the torture led to the death of a human being.

Remarks by the Syrian Observer: In 2021, the Syrian Network for Human Rights documented that 14,338 people in Syria, including 173 children and 74 women, were killed under torture by the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.

News

         

Recommend article

Sender's Name:
Sender's Email:
Receiver's Name:
Receiver's Email:
 