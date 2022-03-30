President Assad Issues Law Incriminating torture

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Wednesday law Number 16 for 2022 that incriminates torture.
The law stipulates imprisonment to anyone that deliberately perpetrates torture, participates or provokes it.
Read Also: Joumana Seif: Raslan Trial Necessary, not Substitute to Transitional Justice
The punishment may reach execution if the torture led to the death of a human being.
Remarks by the Syrian Observer: In 2021, the Syrian Network for Human Rights documented that 14,338 people in Syria, including 173 children and 74 women, were killed under torture by the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.