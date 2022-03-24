First of its Kind: Operations Room Combining Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah set up a joint operations room in Homs' countryside, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

Iranian militias have established a joint operations room in the border area between the eastern Homs countryside and the Qalamoun area of the Damascus countryside. Zaman al-Wasl correspondent quoted private military sources as saying that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard militia and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia had set up a joint operations room.

He pointed out that the operations room is located in the area connecting the towns of al-Humaira and al-Hafar in the eastern countryside of Homs. He stressed that it is the first of its kind in the region.

Our correspondent added that the room includes electronic devices and advanced equipment brought from Iraq through one of the illegal crossings in the city of al-Bukamal in Deir-ez-Zor.

He said the room includes military leaders from the militias with guards in the area, noting that there are two engineering experts of Lebanese nationality.

Our correspondent confirmed that the aim of establishing the operations room is to unite efforts among Iranian militias to counter ISIS attacks that have been repeated this month in the Palmyra desert and the eastern countryside of Homs in particular.

He stated that the area witnessed a military mobilization of militia members after the leaders arrived and supervised the preparation and activation of the room.

ISIS has inflicted heavy losses on Iranian militias in equipment and lives during its attacks on Badia areas in general and in the Homs countryside in particular.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.