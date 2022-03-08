Syrian Activist and Dissident Mysteriously Killed in Swedish Capital

Unidentified assailants shot and killed Syrian activist and dissident Abdul Rahman Gawish in Stockholm, according to Shaam News.

Syrian activists circulated on social media the news that Gawish was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Swedish capital, in an incident that was the first of its kind in the European country. The news shocked Syrians.

Gawish defected from the criminal Assad regime, where he was a member of Syria’s General Intelligence Department, with the rank of First Sergeant.

No further details have been provided so far, while activists loyal to the Assad regime have been accused of assassinating Gawish.

