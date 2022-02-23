Egypt Stresses ‘Comprehensive’ Settlement Guaranteeing Syria Sovereignty Over all its Territories

In a phone call with Pedersen, the top diplomat of Egypt has called for a comprehensive agreement in Syria, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

The Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry said on Monday that a comprehensive political settlement to the crisis in Syria should ensure full Syrian sovereignty over all its territories.

The top diplomat of Egypt received a telephone call from UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen for talks on Syria.

Pedersen briefed Shoukry on the ongoing efforts and contacts to reach a political settlement to the Syrian crisis, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez stated.

He hailed Caro’s role in supporting settlement efforts, Hafez added.

Shoukry, for his part, underlined his country’s keenness to advance the political process in Syria and end the political “stalemate.”

He underlined the need to prioritize Syria’s national interest among the various concerned parties to end the over a decade-long crisis and its “humanitarian impacts on the brotherly Syrian people.”

In January, Shoukry called on the Syrian government to take all the measures necessary to be reinstated to the Arab League.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.