Operations Targeting High-ranking Regime Officers in Syrian Badia

Attacks by ISIS against regime soldiers and officers in the Syrian badia are multiplying, according to Baladi News.

On Saturday, a high-ranking regime officer was injured and three other companions were killed when a landmine exploded in the central Syrian desert.

According to corresponding media sources, a landmine exploded in a car in which Major General Bakhis Mohammed Fadel was traveling alongside members who were accompanying him. The explosion resulted in the killing of three soldiers and the serious injury of the officer. He was taken to Homs city hospital to receive medical assistance.

According to the sources, the officer was injured while leaving with a number of soldiers on patrol as part of the combing campaign to search for ISIS cells in the eastern city of Homs.

The sources showed a picture of the car he was traveling in, which turned out to be charred.

On February 15th, cells believed to belong to ISIS targeted a regime Overnight bus with an explosive device on the Homs-Mahin road. This resulted in the death of one member and the injury of several regime members, including an officer (the toll of which was not known).

At the time, Major General Fares Ghaida was injured and taken to hospital.

On December 25th, ISIS ambushed the al-Baqir militia from the town of Kababjib on the road to Sukhna. They planted explosive devices on the militia’s route, which was heading to protect a Russian convoy.

At the time, the attack killed four Baqir militiamen and injured others. In return, the attack caused further damage to a convoy of Russian forces, but the convoy has kept a low profile so far.

ISIS’ attacks in Syria have recently increased on several axes, particularly in Jabal al-Bishri, the city of Sukhna, and the eastern desert of Deir-ez-Zor.

