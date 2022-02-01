Turkey: Videos of Syrian Young Men Deported; Activist Explains

Hundreds of young Syrian refugees in Turkey were deported to Syria based on "administrative pretexts", according to al-Souria Net.

Over the past few hours, social media users circulated video footage showing dozens of Syrian young men arriving in northern Syria from Turkey after “being deported by Turkish authorities.”

In a recording widely circulated by Turkish and Syrian activists on Monday, the youths said that their deportation had been “compulsory.” The video noted that some of the youths were students at Turkish universities, including several with work permits.

Taha al-Ghazi, an activist on Syrian refugee issues in Turkey, confirmed that the deportation had occurred. He added that the number of young people concerned ranges from 150 to 200 Syrians.

“They were deported into Syria through the Kilis crossing. This incident took place over the past two days after they were arrested over ten days from different parts of Istanbul,” Ghazi said.

The deportees include a university student, and people with temporary protection visas and permits to work in Istanbul.

According to the human rights activist: “They were deported on administrative pretexts because some people were not carrying papers proving that they are not from the same state they were in.”

The Turkish authorities did not release any comment on the deportation incident

