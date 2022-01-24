Syria: Actions Committed by U.S. and SDF in Hassakeh are War Crimes

Syria considered that actions committed by the U.S. occupation forces and the SDF militia amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that Syria reiterates its condemnation of actions that caused the displacement of thousands of Syrian citizens in the Hassakeh province and increased their suffering, calling for the withdrawal of the U.S. forces from northeastern Syria and Turkish forces from northwestern Syria.

“During the past few days, ISIS and SDF gangs committed massacres against the civilians and massive destruction in the infrastructure in Hassakeh province,” the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Syria called on the humanitarian organizations of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the World Food Program, UNICEF, and all other humanitarian organizations to provide all forms of assistance to thousands of Syrian people who were displaced from places of residence to the open in these harsh weather conditions,” the statement read.

“Syria called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and protecting innocent civilians in the north and northeast Syria and help deal with this new humanitarian catastrophe before it worsens, the statement concluded.

