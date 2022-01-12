Over 900 Syrian Kurds Fled to Kurdistan Region in Two Days

More than 900 people escaped from Syrian Kurdistan to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, seeking protection from the Peshmergas in the last 2 days, according to BasNews.

More than 900 people escaped from Syrian Kurdistan to the (Iraqi, editor’s note) Kurdistan Region over the past two days due to unfavorable security and economic conditions, reports said.

“The people are escaping because of the lack of security and difficult livelihood in Rojava,” one of the refugees said, noting that the Kurdistan Region is the only side that opens arms to the desperate people at any time.

The man explained that people were escaping Rojava in the past for the Islamic State (IS) war, but the welfare of the people and the rule of the groups affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), namely the Democratic Union Party (PYD), is the motivation for the new wave of displacement.

For years, the Kurdistan Region has been the first destination for the people of Rojava seeking refuge under the protection of the Peshmerga forces. Tens of thousands of people were taken in by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) after the emergence of the Islamic State in 2014.

According to a report by the KRG’s Joint Crisis Coordination Center dated August 2021, there are 241,937 Syrian Kurdish refugees taking shelter in the Kurdistan Region.

